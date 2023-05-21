Barcelona will have to visit Valladolid on this week-to-week matchday, a team that is right now hand in hand in the fight for relegation with Getafe that has gone five consecutive games without knowing what it means to score a single point. After the celebration of LaLiga, Xavi’s men have no intention of stepping up the accelerator, they want to leave Real Madrid as far away as possible. Here we show you everything you need to know about the game:
In which stadium is Valladolid vs FC Barcelona played?
City: Pucela
Stadium: Jose Zorrilla
Date: Tuesday May 23
Hours: 10:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 3:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you see Valladolid vs FC Barcelona on television in Spain?
TV channel: DAZN
How can you see Valladolid vs FC Barcelona on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream: Star+
How can you see Valladolid vs FC Barcelona on television in Mexico?
TV channel: Sky HD
Live stream: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you see Valladolid FC Barcelona on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
Livestream: ESPN
How can you see Valladolid vs FC Barcelona on television in Colombia?
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
On which radio stations can you follow the match in Spain?
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Cadiz
|
2-0 D
|
The league
|
Seville
|
0-3D
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
2-1D
|
The league
|
Atletico Madrid
|
2-5 D
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
2-1D
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Real society
|
1-2 D
|
The league
|
Spanish
|
2-4V
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Betis
|
4-0V
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
2-1D
|
The league
|
Valladolid
|
Tie
|
Barcelona
|
0
|
0
|
5
News of injuries in Valladolid
For this match, Pezzolano will not be able to count on the following players: Anuar, Luis Pérez and Amallah
News of injuries at FC Barcelona
For this match Xavi will not be able to count on the following players: Pedri and Araujo
possible alignments
Valladolid: Masip, Fernandez, Sanchez, Yamiq, Rosa, Perez, Monchu, Kennedy, Escudero, Larin, Leon
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Alonso, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Kessie; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi
90min forecast
Valladolid 0-2 FC Barcelona
