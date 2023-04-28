After the mattress team’s victory over Mallorca and Real Madrid’s defeat in their corresponding match against Girona, Atlético de Madrid is close to second place in the league championship. Now they will have to play against a club that is in the middle of the fight for relegation, Real Valladolid. Those trained by Cholo Simeone will do everything possible to score from three to achieve that second place.
Here all the information of interest for this match.
In which stadium is Real Valladolid vs Atlético de Madrid played?
City: Valladolid
Stadium: Jose Zorrilla
Date: sunday april 30
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
VAR: Xavier Estrada Fernandez
How can you watch Real Valladolid vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar LaLiga
live streaming:DAZN
How can you watch Real Valladolid vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Real Valladolid vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Mexico?
Television channel: TNT Sports
live streaming: HBO Max
How can you watch Real Valladolid vs Atlético de Madrid on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming: fuboTV
How can you watch Real Valladolid vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
Radio stations to follow the game in Spain
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER and Onda Cero.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Valencia
|
The league
|
Girona
|
0-1V
|
The league
|
villarreal
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
Majorca
|
3-3 E
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
6-0 D
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Majorca
|
3-1V
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Besiktas
|
2-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Vallecano Ray
|
1-2 D
|
The league
In the Valladolid team they only have Anuar out for this game as he suffers from a ligament injury.
Diego Pablo Simeone will not be able to count on Memphis Depay in this match, who was injured in the last national team break, or Reinildo, who is out for the season due to the cruciate ligament. Neither will Savic be there due to a finger injury, Marcos Llorente due to a muscle injury or Oblak who suffers from physical problems.
Real Valladolid: Masip; Escudero, Fernandez, Sanchez, Fresneda; Monchu, Hongla, Kike Pérez; Amallah, Larin, Silver
Atletico Madrid:Grbic; Carrasco, Hermoso, Gimenez, Witsel, Molina; De Paul, Koke, Lemar; Griezmann, Correa
Real Valladolid 1-2 Atletico Madrid
