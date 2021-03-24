Bono’s goal in the 94th minute of last Saturday’s game was the draw in Zorrilla and the Blanquivioletas signed his tie number 12 this season with 10 days to go. Although they seem like many Xs, Real Valladolid is not the one that accumulates the most so far in the Spanish championship. Villarreal, with 13, is the league team that has signed the most draws, while the pucelanos share second place in this atypical classification with Huesca, with 12. Behind are Levante and Eibar, with 11, and Elche and Celta, with 10.

And it is that the pucelanos have added point to points in three of the last four games they have played, the other match they won against Getafe, and that has returned to them put in the “fight” for being the team that ties the most in the League. With five victories and 11 defeats, the pucelanos use this large number of draws to stay out of relegation, four points from the abyss.

You have to remember that last year, Sergio González’s team was also one of those that tied the most. He finished the season with 15 games in a draw and, nevertheless, it was not the one with the most since Atlético de Madrid and Celta finished with 16. On matchday 28, the Blanquivioletas had 11 draws, one less than this season, and had won more, seven games, so it is It is possible that in the current season the tables are more. For its part, in the 2018-19 campaign the Pucelano team under the command of the Catalan finished with 11 tied matches. And it is necessary to remember that with the current coaching staff, in the First Division, 36.5% of the games are tied (38 out of 104 games).

Interestingly, in this 21st century three more times the blanquivioletas finished with 15 draws and two did not end well. The 2013-14 season, with Juan Ignacio Martínez, and the 2009-10 campaign, with Mendilibar, Onésimo and Clemente, the team reaped 15 boards and descended in both. On the positive side, in addition to last season, Real Valladolid de Ferraro and Moré, in the 2000-01 season, added 15 draws and managed to save themselves, so there is no need to revile draws, although, of course, winning is always better.