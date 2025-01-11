































































The meeting Real Valladolid – Real Betis of LaLiga EA Sports, which is played at Municipal José Zorrilla at 4:15 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV Bar, MAX

.

Real Valladolid – Real Betis

Classification and statistics between Real Valladolid – Real Betis

Real Valladolid comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Girona



while Real Betis played their last LaLiga game EA Sports against



Rayo Vallecano



. He Real Valladolid currently occupies the position number 20 of LaLiga EA Sports with 12 points, while its rival,

Real Betisoccupies the place 10 with 25 points.

Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Real Valladolid calendar, the Real Betis calendar and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.