The Real Valladolid squad exercised this afternoon in the Annexes, on Christmas afternoon, in order to return to the training routine after having rested yesterday and with the aim of preparing in a more intense way for the duel in Ramón de Carranza, against Cádiz, next Tuesday, the 29th, in a year in which football has not stopped on these Christmas dates.

In this first session after almost two days of rest, the team worked on Wednesday morning and returned this afternoon, the injured Kiko Olivas and Janko did not exercise with the group, while they did so on the sidelines. Jota, for gastrointestinal problems.

The team will return to training tomorrow, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 11:00 a.m., in order to prepare for the game against the yellow team, on Tuesday, at 9:30 p.m., so it is possible that the team travels on the same day to the city of Cadiz.