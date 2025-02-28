



























































The encounter Real Valladolid – Las Palmas from LaLiga EA Sports, which is played in municipal José Zorrilla to 21:00 hours can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV Bar

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Real Valladolid – Las Palmas

Classification and statistics between Real Valladolid – Las Palmas

Real Valladolid arrives at the match after having faced on the previous day at the



Athletic



while Las Palmas played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against



Barcelona



. He Real Valladolid Currently occupies the position number 20 of LaLiga EA Sports with 16 points, while its rival, the

Las Palmasoccupies the Post 16 With 24 points.

