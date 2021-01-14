After the news confirmed yesterday that Raúl García Carnero will have to undergo surgery, it did not take long for the first of the names to appear to replace him as a left back. According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Brazilian full-back Dalbert hernique, who belongs to Inter Milan, although he is on loan to Rennes, would return from his loan in France to leave in the same way for Real Valladolid.

Dellbert Henrique is a 27-year-old left-handed winger with a lot of power and that it is going well towards attacking positions for which Inter paid 21 million euros four seasons ago to Nice, where they played before. Last season he was on loan at Fiorentina, completing 31 games.

The player from Rio de Janeiro, because he was born in the state of Rio de Janeiro, passed through the quarries of Fluminense and Flamengo to make the leap to Europe, through Portugal, in the Academic of Viseu in 2013 and sign for Vitoria de Guimaraes two years later. From there it went, for two million, to Nice, in the 2016-17 campaign, where he played 33 games and helped to get into the Champions League qualifier. His good performances earned him a transfer for 21 million to Inter, where he played 24 games in the first two seasons until last season he was loaned to the Fiorentina. There he did shine again, playing 31 games, which helped him to Rennes would notice him and ask him for a loan with an option to buy, but in France, this season he has not shone, he played five games, so Inter has asked for his return and is already looking for another destination that may be Valladolid. As AS has been able to confirm, the white-and-violet entity likes it, and a lot, Dalbert, But it is feared that the fact that this interest has come to light will target teams with more economic potential in the fight for the Brazilian. The next few days may be definitive to know if the Brazilian, and from Rio de Janeiro, joins the Pucelano team.