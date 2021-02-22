Real Valladolid, unfortunately, he’s already got used to living in the relegation zone this season. So much so that the pucelanos have been, in 12 of the 24 days, a situation in which they are right now for three weeks. And it is that the seven consecutive days without winning current, plus the eight in the first days of the League have made the Blanquivioletas have not been able to be more arrive in the table. Remember that the Last season, Real Valladolid was never in relegation, while the first season in Primera with Sergio González, 2018-19, the pucelanos were only five days between the last three.

That is, in 100 rounds, since Real Valladolid rose again, it has only been 17 rounds in decline, but now it has been three in a row due to the fact that in the five matches of the second round, of 15 points at stake, only has got two. And going deeper into it, except against Real Madrid, lThe Blanquivioletas have not been able to beat teams in their league either like Levante, Huesca, Alavés, or Eibar as it did in the two previous seasons. Despite the two points achieved in these first five days of the second round, the pucelanos are not the worst in the championship in this section. Getafe and Cádiz have only won one point and while they have only added two points, in addition to Real Valladolid, Eibar and Granada.

So, the game against Celta next weekend is an opportunity to get out of relegation, which Eibar now scores with the same 21 points as Real Valladolid. The fight for not being among the last three promises to be brutal and until the last days by the many teams that are in trouble, although winning two games in a row frees you a bit from problems.