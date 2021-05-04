Not all ties are the same. The tables against Betis were not the same as against Cádiz or Elche, although they were worth the same, one point. With the 1-1 draw against the Verdiblancos, Real Valladolid surpassed the 15 games in which their matches ended in points distribution, a figure it reached last season. Then the Valladolid people were easily spared. It must be remembered that in this century, the team, with Ferraro and Moré As coaches, in the 2000-01 campaign, they also added 15 draws and achieved permanence, while Juan Ignacio Martinez signed the same tables and descended in the 2013-14 season, the same thing that happened to Mendilibar, Onesimo and Clemente in the 2009-10 campaign. In other words, of the four times in this century that the team reached 15 draws, it was saved in the middle. He never exceeded that figure until last Sunday, establishing himself as “king of the tie” since the second that has signed the most tables this season, so far, is Villarreal, with 13.

Now that Real Valladolid has reached the 16 games in tables this season and only five games won, which places him squarely in the fight for not relegation, the pucelanos have at hand to tie with the Deportivo of the 2015-16 season that ended with 18 draws, a historical record, 42 points and saved under the command of Víctor Sánchez del Amo. The pucelanos have four games left, so reaching 18 draws does not seem difficult, although it would complicate their permanence a lot if they are not accompanied by at least one more victory.

It must be remembered that among the 10 coaches who have directed the most matches in the First Division at Real Valladolid, only Cantatore, Moré and Sergio González exceed 100, the current coach is the second with the most tie (42 matches out of 110), which represents a 38.18% of the parties, only surpassed by Fernando Redondo placeholder image (25 draws in 62 games) with 40.32%

If in the First Division the record for tables is held by Deportivo from the 2015-16 campaign, the absolute in the LFP is for Badajoz, which in the 1999-2000 season had 24 draws in which the contestants shared the points. It was in the Second Division and with 42 games played.