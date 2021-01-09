The tremendous snowfall that fell throughout the night in Valladolid, and which continues with intensity right now, may jeopardize tomorrow’s duel between Real Valladolid and Valencia. And not because Zorrilla’s lawn cannot be ready, but because of the difficulties of the Ché in reaching the city of Pisuerga, since communications with Madrid via road or train are practically cut off until Monday, while the Villanubla airport will remain closed today and only tomorrow could open after 12 noon if weather conditions improve according to sources consulted by AS.

While waiting for a communication from the League, which is not certain to occur, both clubs are still very aware of the time reports. Real Valladolid has had to suspend this morning’s training session due to the amount of snow that had accumulated both in the Annexes and in Zorrilla, while Valencia planned to travel today and has postponed the attempt to reach Castilian lands for tomorrow .