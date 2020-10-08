Real Valladolid and Athletic play the City of Valladolid Trophy this afternoon in Zorrilla from 5:30 p.m.But they will do so with many substitutes, few new ones and a good amount of meritorious players from their respective affiliates who come to Zorrilla to show their respective bosses that they have a place, that they can be counted on. The game, which should be a test to adjust mechanisms for the League, will thus become private training, without public and televised. Neither team has started the season well and if this duel was out of the league it would be reflected that they play the last against the penultimate. Almost nothing.

Both lists decaffeinated the duel yesterday. In Real Valladolid they will not be able to play six of their nine signings (Weissman, Orellana, Janko, El Yamiq, Roque Mesa and Jota) nor will players who have been starters like Javi Sánchez. Yes it will be from the game and one of the best news will be the return of Masip. After several weeks isolated after the covid, and not exactly asymptomatic, the goalkeeper will have the opportunity to put on the gloves again and return to the battle for the pucelana goal. Another positive news for Valladolid must come from the performance of the seven Promises players who have been called up. Opportunity for all of them to take a step forward.

If the list of Sergio González, forced by the many casualties due to injuries, annoyances and selections, was striking, that of Gaizka Garitano was no less so. In the midst of the storm due to the shortage of signings and the last minute non-incorporation of Fernando Llorente, the former Pucelano technician will leave Berenguer at home, his end-of-market signing and one of the causes that could justify this match. Nor was he cited by Athletic coach, Herrerín, who looked for a way out of San Mamés in the last market, but did not find it and not even in a meeting like today will he have a place. In this way, the second goalkeeper will be Iru, from the subsidiary. And it is that of those who usually play in the rojiblancos only Núñez and Morcillo entered the call, while Williams, who barely made the preseason and is without rhythm, stays at home, like Muniain.