Madrid (dpa)

Real Madrid overturned its deficit with a goal against its guest, Espanyol, to win 3/1 today, Saturday, in the twenty-fifth stage of the Spanish Football League.

Veteran striker Joselo advanced with a goal for Espanyol in the eighth minute, but Brazilian Vinicius Junior responded with a goal for Real in the 23rd minute, then his compatriot Eder Militao added the second goal in the 39th minute, and in the final seconds of the match, substitute Marco Asensio scored the third goal for the Royal Club.

The victory raised Real Madrid’s balance to 56 points in second place, six points behind leaders Barcelona, ​​who will meet its host Athletic Bilbao tomorrow, Sunday, and Espanyol’s balance stopped at 27 points in thirteenth place.

Real is awaiting a strong confrontation next Wednesday against its English guest, Liverpool, in the second leg of the sixteenth round of the European Champions League, after its crushing victory in the first leg, with five goals to two.