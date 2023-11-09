The Spaniards defuse the Emilian attack, which pays for too many turnovers and terrible three-point percentages

Too much Real Madrid for Virtus. Banchi’s team, protagonist of an excellent start to the Euroleague, surrendered at the Wizink Center in front of the reigning champions. Bologna arrived at the most difficult match after five consecutive victories, but collapsed after a first quarter played to perfection under the blows of Campazzo and Tavares. Mateo’s team completely defuses the Virtussi attack, which pays for the too many turnovers (12 in the first half, 18 at the end of the game) and the terrible three-point percentages (6 out of 25). The final score is 100-74, Madrid proves to be the stronger team and continues its unbeaten run in the Euroleague.

START IS NOT ENOUGH — Virtus’ start to the race borders on perfection. Very high percentages in attack, aggressive defense despite Tavares being difficult to contain, excellent offensive phase both in transition and with defense deployed. Cordinier and his teammates keep the pace very high even when Real increases their shots, and Hackett’s three-point play with two seconds remaining sends Bologna ahead 27-26 at the first siren. Everything good that Banchi’s team had built was literally swept away in the second quarter: Campazzo reminded everyone that he was one of the best playmakers in Europe, doing what he wanted with the ball in hand. 16 points and 5 assists for the Argentine in the first half (he finished with a double double, 18 plus 11), in addition to Tavares’ 15 with 5 rebounds (17 and 7 at the end). The European champions increase their physicality in defense and force Virtus into 12 turnovers, making a run of 27-10 and taking a lead of 53-37 at halftime. See also Falcao and his love story: roses and kisses on his anniversary

ACADEMY — Deck and Musa open fire from three and Real reaches the plus 20. For Virtus the mountain to climb becomes too high, and a series of fouls and errors slows down the pace of the match, which definitely drops in shots. Madrid, with the advantage, plays with arrogance and allows itself a few too many luxuries, but the Bolognese attack is completely defused: the third quarter ends 68-51, but Mateo’s team pulls the plug too early. Belinelli is the last to give up and brings Virtus back to within twelve, but Yabusele re-establishes the distance. In the end Bologna surrenders, the Merengues spread in the final minutes, closing on plus 26, with six players in double figures.

Real Madrid: Campazzo 18, Tavares 17, Yabusele 16

Virtus Bologna: Belinelli 15, Shengelia 12, Dunston 9

