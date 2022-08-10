Yesterday, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced the launch of screens, smart indicator panels and real-time reports on developments in the epidemiological situation at the level of the federal government in relation to the “Covid-19” pandemic, within the “Recovery” initiative, in cooperation with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and the Ministry of Health and community protection.

This step aims to provide a healthy and safe work environment for federal government employees and customers alike, by monitoring and following up employee indicators for “Covid-19” in all ministries and federal entities, by linking the outputs of the “Al-Hosn” application with the smart reporting system.

In its circular directed to all ministries and federal entities, the authority confirmed that it provided the authority to enter and extract reports and indicators for the “Recovery” initiative for ministries and federal entities, and added that those concerned can view them through the smart reporting system BI that is under the human resources information management system in the federal government. My data.

And she indicated that the smart reports and proactive indicators issued by “Recover” show the classification of the entity at the level of the federal government (according to the results of the percentage of infected employees and the percentage of employees vaccinated with two or more doses of any “Covid-19” vaccine approved in the country).

She stressed the importance of the reports issued by “Recovery” in raising the levels of readiness of the ministries and federal agencies in dealing with any developments related to the epidemiological situation, and taking proactive steps and strengthening the precautionary measures applied at the level of the federal government, as the number of active “Covid-19” cases appears in The entity according to the work location and the organizational unit in detail. It also provides the feature of withdrawing the details of the data of infected, vaccinated and unvaccinated employees, and employees who received and did not receive the booster dose in the entity.

The authority explained that the reports on recovery would provide support to human resources departments, and provide them with real-time data on vaccination and infection rates, receiving the supporting dose and contact cases, which would enable them to develop and improve the corrective measures followed at the level of the entity with regard to dealing with cases of infection and contact, to reduce The repercussions of the pandemic at the level of the federal government.

She stated that the reports help in tracking and counting cases of infection and contact on a daily basis, within the work environment in the federal entity, identifying areas of concentration and spread of infection, following up on infected employees and taking the necessary measures, according to an electronic mechanism documented within the “Bayanati” and “Al-Hosn” systems, in addition to Educate employees about the need to complete the vaccination doses and conduct the required examinations on time, through electronic notifications.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources urged all federal agencies to take the necessary measures according to the outputs of the “Recover” initiative, which determines the infection rates within each party and the procedures to be followed in line with government directions and achieve the public interest, expressing its willingness to provide the necessary support to the federal authorities, to ensure proper application. And to achieve the maximum benefit from “recovery”.

In order to introduce the “Recovery” initiative, the Authority held virtual workshops with the participation of dozens of managers and human resources officials in ministries and federal entities, during which the most prominent features of the initiative, which is a proactive informatics, were explained, and linked the “Bayanati” system with the “Al-Hosn” application.

• Smart reports and proactive indicators that show the entity’s classification at the federal government level.