LaLiga Hypermotion continues its course and this Saturday December 21

They will measure their strength in the El Molinón-Enrique Castro Quini stadium

Real Sporting and Malaga

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 20 of the championship.

Real Sporting comes into the match having faced Málaga and Racing Ferrol while Málaga played their last LaLiga Hypermotion matches against Real Sporting and Burgos. After the match against Málaga, Real Sporting will play against Real Oviedo and Elche. For its part, Málaga will play against RC Deportivo and Mirandés.

Real Sporting – Malaga

LaLiga Hypermotion standings and statistics

Before the opening whistle at the El Molinón-Enrique Castro Quini stadium, Real Sporting occupies the position number 9 of the LaLiga Hypermotion classification with 30 points, while

Malaga occupies the position number 11 of the table with 27 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the LaLiga Hypermotion standings.

So far, in LaLiga Hypermotion Real Sporting has a balance of 28

goals in favor

and 22

goals against which have meant 8 games won, 6 drawn and 6 lost. Málaga comes into the match having scored 18 goals and conceded 18, which has translated into 5 games won, 12 tied and 3 lost.

So far in the championship, Real Sporting has achieved 6 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses at home, while Málaga has achieved 0 wins, 8 draws and 2 losses as a visitor.

Check the LaLiga Hypermotion scorecard and assist tables before the match between Real Sporting and Málaga.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

LaLiga Hypermotion match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Real Sporting and Málaga today

The match between Real Sporting and Málaga corresponding to the day Day 20 of LaLiga Hypermotion takes place today, Saturday, December 21 at the El Molinón-Enrique Castro Quini. The match will start at 6:30 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV Hypermotion, Movistar Plus+, LaLiga TV M3, GolStadium Premium.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga Hypermotion matches of the day, the Real Sporting calendar, the Málaga calendar and the LaLiga Hypermotion statistics. You can also check the LaLiga Hypermotion classification.