The group stage of the 2023/24 Champions League came to an end with the conclusion of matchday 6. Real Sociedad arrived at that last match with their homework practically done as they had already qualified for the round of 16, and only had to certify first place against the most difficult rival in the group: Inter Milan.
The Txuriurdin team got a valuable draw (0-0) at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, which helped them certify that first position and be seeded in the draw for the round of 16. Even so, they could face one of the greats of the competition, PSG, as a rival.
Once the group stage is over, let's see which rivals Real Sociedad could face in the round of 16.
Which rivals can Real Sociedad face in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League?
Real Sociedad finished the group stage in first position in group D and therefore in the round of 16 they will face one of the seven teams that qualified as second, since they cannot face the second in their group that in This case is Inter Milan. Therefore, Real Sociedad's possible rivals are:
– Copenhagen
-PSV
– Naples
– Lazio
– PSG
– Leipzig
– Porto
When is the draw for the round of 16 of the 2023/24 Champions League?
The draw for the round of 16 will be held on Monday, December 18, starting at 12:00 at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
It can be followed live through the official UEFA channels.
When are the round of 16 of the 2023/24 Champions League played?
As has been customary in recent seasons, the round of 16 phase is divided into two. The first legs will be played on February 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2024. While the second legs will be on March 5, 6, 12 and 13.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Real society
|
12
|
2
|
Inter de Milan
|
12
|
3
|
Benfica
|
4
|
4
|
Salzburg
|
4
