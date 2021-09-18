Sevilla have not competed in the league championship for three weeks. His last match was the Champions League match against Salzburg. The Sevillians managed to scratch a more than valuable tie considering what happened in the clash. La Real comes from reaping a point away from home in their debut in the Europa League.
Where is Real Sociedad vs Sevilla? At the Reale Arena, with a capacity for 39,500 spectators.
When and what time is Real Sociedad vs Sevilla? Sunday, September 19. The game will be played in Spain at 4:15 p.m. In Mexico it will be 9:15 a.m. in Argentina it will be 11:15 a.m.
On which television channel can I watch Real Sociedad vs Sevilla? In Spain it can be seen through Movistar LaLiga. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela and Peru it can be followed by DIRECTV. In Mexico via TNT Sports. ANDn The United States will be broadcast on ESPN +.
Where can I stream Real Sociedad vs Sevilla?
In Spain it will be broadcast online through the platform MiTele Plus. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela it can be followed through DIRECTV Play. In Mexico via Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In the United States it will be available through the ESPN App.
In Seville, Julen Lopetegui still does not know defeat in the league championship. The Andalusian team has had good games and less good matches so far this season. The last Champions League game has been to forget, but we are all aware of the regularity that this team can boast in the regular league. Not many changes are expected compared to the line-ups that the Basque coach has been using.
Real Sociedad have only lost points this season against Barça on that first day in which Ronald Koeman’s team filled the fans with hope. David Silva will not be able to be in the game against Sevilla because a possible muscle breakage keeps him away from the pitch. The rest of the important players for Imanol Alguacil are available.
Real Sociedad: Remiro, Gorosabel, Elustondo, Le Normand, Ahien, Merino, Guevara, Zubimendi, Portu, Oyarzabal and Isak
Seville: Bono, Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña, Fernando, Rakitic, Delaney, Lamela, Papu Gómez and En Nesyri
Real Sociedad 1-0 Sevilla
