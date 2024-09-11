The return from the international break brings with it one of the most anticipated matches of the day: Real Sociedad host real Madrid at the Reale Arena.
The Merengues arrive with high morale after the last matchday, in which Kylian Mbappé scored his first double in the white shirt, consolidating his adaptation to the team. However, Carlo Ancelotti’s team will not have it easy in San Sebastian, as they arrive with numerous and important casualties that will force the Italian coach to reorganize his defense, possibly lining up a center back from the youth team alongside Rüdiger.
Real Sociedad, meanwhile, hope to compete at home, although they are still uncertain about the availability of Mikel Oyarzabal, who suffered an injury while he was with the Spanish national team.
City: San Sebastian, Spain
Date: September 14th
Schedule: 21:00 (Spain), 16:00 (Argentina), 13:00 (Mexico)
Stadium: Royal Arena
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on Movistar+ La Liga. While in Argentina will be seen on DIRECTV, and in Mexico on Sky HD.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Getafe
|
0-0 E
|
La Liga
|
Alaves Sports
|
1-2 D
|
La Liga
|
Espanyol
|
0-1 V
|
La Liga
|
Rayo Vallecano
|
1-2 D
|
La Liga
|
Berlin Union
|
1-1 E
|
La Liga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Real Betis
|
2-0 V
|
La Liga
|
UD Las Palmas
|
1-1 E
|
La Liga
|
Real Valladolid
|
3-0 V
|
La Liga
|
Majorca
|
1-1 E
|
La Liga
|
Atalanta
|
2-0 V
|
La Liga
Real Sociedad, for their part, face this match with some uncertainty. Imanol Alguacil’s team has had a bitter start to the season, but the possible absence of Mikel Oyarzabal, who suffered a mishap during his time with the Spanish national team, could be a hard blow for the txuri-urdin. Oyarzabal is a key piece in Real’s offensive scheme, and his absence would force Alguacil to adjust his plans. Despite this, the Basque team has proven to be a very competitive rival at home and will look to take advantage of Madrid’s weaknesses to score important points.
Real Madrid are heading into this game with a difficult outlook regarding the availability of their players. Injuries have significantly depleted the Whites’ squad, affecting both defence and midfield. Key players such as David Alaba and Eder Militão are out of action, and doubts remain over Tchouaméni’s recovery. In addition, Ceballos and Güller remain in the infirmary, leaving Ancelotti with limited options to form the starting eleven. Given this situation, a centre-back from La Fábrica is expected to accompany Rüdiger in defence, once again showing the Italian coach’s confidence in the club’s youth system.
Royal Society: Remiro, Traoré, Zubeldia, Pacheco, Javi López, Kubo, Zubimendi, Brais Méndez, Sergio Gómez, Becker and Oyarzabal.
real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Asencio, Fran García, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Brahim, Vinicus, Mbappé and Rodrygo.
Despite significant losses in defence, Real Madrid arrive with the boost of Mbappé’s goals and the offensive quality that always characterises them. Real Sociedad, although also affected by doubts in their starting eleven, will try to impose their game at home and take advantage of any imbalance in the Madrid defence. It is expected to be a close game, but with Real Madrid taking the victory by the minimum. Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Madrid.
