The tie between Real Sociedad and PSG will be decided at the Reale Arena. The match promises great emotions and will determine the first place for the quarterfinals of the Champions League. PSG starts with an advantage after the 2-0 victory they achieved in the first leg at the Parc des Princes, however, Imanol's team does not give up, and will look for heroics to get a ticket to the quarterfinals. For its part, the Txuri Urdin team comes to this match after being eliminated from the Copa del Rey in the penalty shootout, and also losing in LaLiga, so they need to recover their feelings urgently if they want to have a chance of overcoming the tie. .
On the other hand, the team led by Luis Enrique enters this match after two draws in Ligue 1, in addition to a strange atmosphere following the news of Kylian Mbappé's non-continuity. Although they arrive with a comfortable lead from the first leg, they should not be overconfident, since a goal puts Real Sociedad in the tie, and an elimination at this point in the tournament would be disastrous for the interests of the Parisian team.
City: Saint Sebastian
Stadium: Reale Arena
Date: Tuesday March 5
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
More news about the Champions League
Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
ESPN, Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
TNT Sports, TNT Go, HBO Max
CBS, ViX, Paramount+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Seville
|
3-2D
|
The league
|
Majorca
|
1-1 (4-5) R
|
Copa del Rey
|
Villarreal
|
1-3D
|
The league
|
Majorca
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
PSG
|
2-0 D
|
Champions League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Monaco
|
0-0
|
Ligue 1
|
Rennes
|
1-1
|
Ligue 1
|
Nantes
|
0-2V
|
Ligue 1
|
Real society
|
2-0V
|
Champions League
|
Lille
|
3-1V
|
Ligue 1
Real society: Carlos Fernández with a meniscus injury, Aihen with a cruciate ligament tear, Merquelanz with knee problems, Odriozola with a medial collateral ligament injury. Elustondo will be a doubt due to muscle problems.
PSG: Sergio Rico with a head injury, Kimpembe with a ruptured Achilles tendon, Skriniar with an ankle injury, Kurzawa with a back injury, Marquinhos with a calf injury, Danilo with thigh problems.
Real society: Remiro, Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Javi Galán, Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Brais Méndez, Kubo, Becker, Barrenetxea.
PSG: Donnarumma, Achraf, Mukiele, Beraldo, Lucas Hernández, Ugarte, Vitinha, Fabián, Dembelé, Mbappé, Barcola.
Real Sociedad 2-1 PSG
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Real #Sociedad #PSG #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply