Real Sociedad vs Manchester United: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

Real Sociedad is still without defeat in the Europa League. They have won all five games they have played (including the one at Old Trafford) and will reach the last day with the possibility of not being first in the group. United must win the game and get a better result than the one Real achieved at the Theater of Dreams (0-1). Here we leave you everything you need to know about the match:
Date: Thursday, November 3
Location: Donostia
Stadium: Royal Sand
Schedule: 21:00 in Spain. 2:00 p.m. in Mexico. 16:00 in Argentina
Channel: In Spain by Movistar Champions League. In Argentina by ESPN Argentina and Star + and in Mexico by Fanatiz Mexico, Star + and Fox Sports Premium.
REAL SOCIETY: 1 win
MANCHESTER UNITED: 2 wins
TIES: 2 draws
REAL SOCIETY: VVVVV
MANCHESTER UNITED: DVVVV
They lost this weekend a direct duel against Betis. They had two points ahead of them and were able to hit the table and pull away by five, but lost 0-2 in the final minutes of the game. They are still undefeated in the group stage of the Europa League and everything indicates that they will go through as first.
Goalie: Remiro
Defenses: Gorosabel, Le Normand, Pacheco, Rico
Media: Zubimendi, Brais, Merino
Forwards: Marin, Sorloth, Fernandez
They won their last Premier League game against West Ham in Antony’s absence. Ten Hag decided to punish him and leave him out of the squad for making one of his “trademark” dribbles. The roulette that Antony does spinning on himself cost him to go substituted at halftime and not be summoned in the next game. He aims to start against Real.
Goalie: De Gea
Defenses: Dalot, Martinez, Lindelof, Shaw
Media: Casemiro, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes
Forwards: Christian, Antony, Sancho
Real Sociedad 2-2 Manchester United. It can be a game of goals. Both teams generate a lot, and with United forced to go for the victory, the Sheriff’s team can do them a lot of damage.
