Welcome to the beginning of an exciting European journey. Real Sociedad faces the powerful Inter Milan on the first day of the UEFA Champions League. Two teams with distinctive styles and high ambitions meet in this duel full of expectations. The fight for points begins here, with each team looking to establish its dominance early on in this prestigious tournament. Get ready for an epic showdown!
In which stadium is Real Sociedad vs Inter Milan played?
City: San Sebastian, Spain
Stadium: Reale Arena
Date: September 20
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Real Sociedad vs Inter Milan on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
How can you watch Real Sociedad vs Inter Milan on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Real Sociedad vs Inter Milan on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
real Madrid
|
2-1D
|
The league
|
Grenade
|
5-3V
|
The league
|
The Palms
|
0-0
|
The league
|
Celta Vigo
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Girona
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Milan
|
5-1V
|
A series
|
Fiorentina
|
4-0V
|
A series
|
Cagliari
|
0-2V
|
A series
|
AC Monza
|
2-0V
|
A series
|
KF Egnatia
|
4-2V
|
Friendly
On behalf of the Royal Society, Andre Silva He will be out due to a hip injury until early October. On the other hand, at Inter Milan, Stefano Sensi and Benjamin Pavard are in doubt due to muscle injuries, which adds uncertainty to the Italian team’s lineup for this crucial European match. These absences will undoubtedly affect the dynamics and strategy of both teams in search of victory in the Champions League.
Real society: Remiro; Traoré, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Tierney; Zubimendi, Merino, Brais; Kubo, Oyarzabal and Barrenetxea
Inter: Summer; Bastoni, De Vrij, Darmian; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martínez and Thuram
Real Sociedad 0-2 Inter
