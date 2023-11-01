For its part, FC Barcelona has just suffered a tough defeat in last week’s classic after winning a large part of the match. The casualties have been the team’s main problems at this start, and with Lewandowski and Raphinha already recovered, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Koundé are the next to return to the team.

FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen Cancelo, Araujo, Íñigo Martínez, Balde; Gundogan, Gavi, Fermin; Joao Felix, Ferran Torres, Lewandowski.