Real Sociedad will host FC Barcelona on matchday 12 of La Liga. The match has already become one of the most anticipated matches in La Liga, and this season it arrives with the two teams close in the standings. Below we leave you all the information about the match:
In which stadium is Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona played?
City: San Sebastian, Spain
Stadium: Reale Anoeta Arena Stadium
Date: Saturday, November 4
Hour: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can you watch Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona on television in Spain?
Movistar+
How can you watch Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona on television in Argentina?
ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona on television in Mexico?
Sky HD
How can you watch Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona on television in the United States?
ESPN Sports
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Vallecano Ray
|
2-2 draw
|
The league
|
Benfica
|
0-1 victory
|
Champions League
|
Majorca
|
1-0 victory
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
Defeat 2-1
|
The league
|
RB Salzburg
|
Victory 0-2
|
Champions League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
real Madrid
|
Defeat 1-2
|
The league
|
Shakhtar Donetsk
|
2-1 victory
|
Champions League
|
Athletic Club
|
1-0 victory
|
The league
|
Grenade
|
2-2 draw
|
The league
|
Porto
|
0-1 victory
|
Champions League
Real Sociedad has had a great start to the 2023/24 Champions League, without losing a single match and leading a very competitive group, but in the League they are not doing as they want. At the moment they have 5 wins and 4 draws, losing twice and with Takefusa Kubo who is at an outstanding level.
For its part, FC Barcelona has just suffered a tough defeat in last week’s classic after winning a large part of the match. The casualties have been the team’s main problems at this start, and with Lewandowski and Raphinha already recovered, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Koundé are the next to return to the team.
Real society: Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Aihen Muñoz; Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Brais Méndez; Take Kubo, Barrenetxea, Oyarzabal.
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen Cancelo, Araujo, Íñigo Martínez, Balde; Gundogan, Gavi, Fermin; Joao Felix, Ferran Torres, Lewandowski.
Real Sociedad 2-3 FC Barcelona. FC Barcelona cannot afford a defeat after the hard blow of the classic, and although it will be a close match, Xavi’s men will end up taking the three points.
