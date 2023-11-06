The European competition is back and Real Sociedad, leader of Group D, will receive a visit from the bottom team to play the fourth matchday of the UEFA Champions League. This match, although in different ways, will be key for both matches.
Below we leave you all the necessary information for the preview of this UEFA Champions League match between Real Sociedad and Benfica
Day, time and stadium of Real Sociedad vs Benfica
Date: Wednesday, November 8
Place: San Sebastian, Spain
Stadium: Reale Arena Stadium
Hour: 18:45 (Spain), 13:45 (Argentina), 10:45 (Mexico)
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Real Sociedad vs Benfica on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
How can you watch Real Sociedad vs Benfica on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Real Sociedad vs Benfica on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Real Sociedad vs Benfica on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
FC Barcelona
|
0-1D
|
The league
|
Buñol
|
0-1V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Vallecano Ray
|
2-2E
|
The league
|
Benfica
|
0-1V
|
UCL
|
Majorca
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Chaves
|
0-2V
|
Portuguese League
|
Arouca
|
0-2V
|
Portuguese League Cup
|
Pia House
|
1-1E
|
Portuguese League
|
Real society
|
0-1D
|
UCL
|
Sport Club Lusitania
|
1-4V
|
Portuguese League
The Basque team will have to face this match with some casualties such as that of the Portuguese forward, André Silva, that of the left-back Kieran Tierney and that of the young defender Jon Pacheco. These are the three casualties that Imanol’s team will have for this match
On the other hand, the Portuguese team will have to face this important match with the absences of David Neres, Bah and Orkun Kökçü.
Real society: Traoré, Le Normand, Zubeldia, Aihen Muñoz; Mikel Merino, Zubimendi, Brais Méndez; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea
Benfica: Trubin; Jurasek, Otamendi, Antonio SIlva, Bernat; Di María, Joao Neves, Fredrik Aursnes, Rafa Silva, Joao Mario, Petar Musa
Real society 2-0 Benfica
