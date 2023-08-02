Soccer is thrilling Mexico once again with an exciting friendly between two LaLiga giants! Atlético de Madrid and Real Sociedad will face off in a vibrant duel on Mexican soil. Fans full of passion prepare to enjoy this stellar encounter in which the stars will shine with all their splendor. BBVA Bancomer will witness an unforgettable show!
In which stadium is Real Sociedad vs Atlético de Madrid played?
City: Nuevo Leon, Mexico
Stadium: BBVA Bancomer
Date: Wednesday August 2
Schedule: 22:00 in Spain, 17:00 in Argentina and 14:00 in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Real Sociedad vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Spain?
Television channel: LaLiga TV and DAZN
Live stream: Movistar +
How can you watch Real Sociedad vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream: Star+
How can you watch Real Sociedad vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Mexico?
Television channel: TNT Sports
Live stream: HBOMax
How can you watch Real Sociedad vs Atlético de Madrid on television in the US?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
Live stream: fuboTV
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
1-0V
|
Friendly
|
Sporting of Portugal
|
3-0D
|
Friendly
|
Osasuna
|
3-1D
|
Friendly
|
Seville
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Atletico Madrid
|
2-1D
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester City
|
1-2V
|
Friendly
|
K League All Star
|
2-3 D
|
Friendly
|
villarreal
|
2-2
|
The league
|
Real society
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Spanish
|
3-3
|
The league
Up to three players arrive as injured to this match, the players are: Nahuel Molina, Giménez and Reinildo, who will not be able to be there since he has a torn cruciate ligament. All from Atlético de Madrid
Atletico Madrid:Oblak; Witsel, Azpilicueta, Soyuncu, Hermoso; Lemar, De Paul, Koke, Saúl, Griezmann, Morata
Real society: Remiro, Traoré, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Aihen Muñoz, Zubimendi, Brais Méndez, Merino, Oyarzabal, Sadiq and Ali-Cho
Real society 1-2 Atletico Madrid
