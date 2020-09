VALENCIA

Valencia is experiencing a difficult start to the season. With a draw, a loss and a victory, Javi Gracia’s team will try to fight for European places, despite the large number of important exits during this transfer market. To gain morale, going out with the three points of San Sebasti├ín would be a success. Soler and Cherychev, will not be able to be in the meeting.

As to follow: Guedes. Valencia needs the best version of Portuguese to be able to fight for Europe.