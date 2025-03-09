The visit of the Sevilla FC of Pepper … half. The Nigeriano highlighted, who held the place of the Vargas touched, although the entire team made a great match in Anoeta to shut up and look to Europe, starting with its enternator.
Thus they played
Nyland
REMARKABLE
The blond continues to give points with his popcorn. In Anoeta he threw the lock and threw the key to the beach of La Concha.
Carmona
GOOD
He stuck in some action with Sergio Gómez but ended up silenting mouths with that intensity he spends, more than a campaign politician.
Badé
REMARKABLE
What Titan. He drew the blue and white strikers and wore the bracelet in the final stretch taking the tear to their fans. Olé.
Kike Salas
REMARKABLE
Hard as the supply nougat. He raised several walls on his plot and made his life impossible for Becker, Oskarsson and company.
Pedrosa
REMARKABLE
He alone has more kilometers than the field of Óliver and Benji. Solidarity with Ejke and a whirlwind when climbing.
I trimmed
GOOD
The Frenchman took out the DESAILY version in Anoeta and sent a greeting to all his haters and soccer connoisseurs.
Sow
GOOD
Good association and reading of the game in the wide area. In diesel always, which gives you more merit.
Saul
REMARKABLE
It seems that he is not and always ends up from the cake with some prize for his team. He gave the assistance to Ejke. It has half a dozen.
Lukebakio
GOOD
Always wear the jacket. It is shinely to this fair Sevilla. The Michael Jordan of Nervión. His mere presence above baffles defenses.
EJUKE
REMARKABLE
This uncle is faster than Usain Bolt with fear. He starts four and a half months after his injury, his tribute was set up with a goal of Rosquita with the right.
Isaac Romero
GOOD
One failed in the first part with the whole goal for him. The Royal goalkeeper thanked him for the clearance. He crashed another on the stick and rehnic manufacturing the goal play.
Juanlu
GOOD
He danced in the band as he wanted during the 25 minutes he had in the second part.
Lokonga
REMARKABLE
He reappeared with 7 marches, breastfeeding in the middle and joining up with great danger. Maxi Sambi.
Little
GOOD
He knew how to get into the positive dynamics of the team and contributed in the offensive generation.
Idumbo
GOOD
He took advantage of the minutes and occasion.
García Pimienta
REMARKABLE
Approach and successful changes. It has this Seville flat with 36 punctures. Another renewal now!
