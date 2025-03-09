To the Seville He duel against him Real Sociedad In San Sebastián with a little cut body. As this lawsuit does not come excessively to the Basque team, which had to face Thursday in the Europa League … before him Manchester United. Not two years ago that this team that arrived at Sunday tired of a European tie was the Andalusian. Tempus fugit. Now he lives in another very different and little flattering reality. He has barely been able to overcome the tenth place in the League, while he does not stop hearing and speaking in his locker room of the possibility of getting hooked to the race in Europe. Seen the performance to date: impossible.

In Nervión, nobody wants to issue a diagnosis about what happens when the team has to step forward, although the lack of men who are able to shake the group is an obvious situation. It was evidenced in that duel before the Mallorca played at Sánchez-Pizjuánwhen two points flew over the regulation time fulfilled. Also in Vallecas, where Sevilla was more fortune, shielded in the interventions of his goalkeeper. Two games that did not win against adversaries better located in the classification and with fewer names. Two moments indicated in red to release an ambition bundle, the team staying in a Soporífera media. The looks not only perch on the players, but in a coach who loses credit and popularity, week by week. Sevilla barely loses in this 2025. Since November has only fallen to Atlético, Real Madrid and Barcelona. The problem? Neither does it win.

Real Sociedad:

Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Aihen; Zubimendi, Turrientes, Brais Méndez; Becker, Oskarsson and Sergio Gómez.

Seville FC:

Nyland; Carmona, Badé, Kike Salas, Pedrosa; Sambi Lokonga, Sow, Saul; Lukebakio, Vargas and Isaac Romero.

Referee:

GARCÍA VEGETABLE (C. Catalan)

Stadium:

Reale Arena (21.00 Movistar)

With this perspective, the sevillists appear for the Reale Arenaa field that is not usually given excessively well and that in the duel against the Royal Society of the first round was evidenced the difference of templates, winning character and competitiveness. The film has not changed so much in these a few months of that duel. Sevilla has improved in not decomposing the first blowbut it continues to show an alarming lack of knowing where the matches should go. How to handle them to prioritize their football interest and not that of the rival. Because the Donostiarras will always seek to steal very high, with the risks that Sevilla usually takes at the ball out, and must not have absurd losses, as if he starred in Vallecas, where he was surpassed above all in the duels and the second plays, situation in which García Pimienta does not insist.

The coach has been looking in the mirror of months ago. Looking for how to find that anger that their players showed in the defeats. He fears the self -complacency, which does not detect on a day -to -day basis, although at times in the matches. As if Sevilla had reached a stop or a roof that cannot be overcome. A quiet permanence is not a tangible objectivethat illusions the fan or is worth the club to expose that his project is solid for the future. Nor would it be an adjusted salvation, a situation that could fear the entity if it leaves next month with a strong headache after facing rivals with Best points average than those of Nervión at this point in the championship.

Pepper solutions

The Nervionense technician does not have a magical wand to give the team what he does not have in his wardrobe. The eleven of San Sebastián will have to be very appropriate to Valladolid, Mallorca or Rayowith the novelty in the call of Sambi Lokongawho has always been a reference for pepper and could already give him the team’s handle to raise the level of a center of the excessively dispersed field in recent games. There is no player like the Belgian in that core. They have become accustomed to just running, defending forward and looking for robbery as a weapon to disarm the adversary, when there are times that the team itself asks for air, time, patience. The midfielder yield You can propose this type of game, although it remains to be seen how it is. If you have enough legs to give you the headline, Pepper will not hesitate.

The question is who to remove inside the puzzle of a team that does not lose, although he almost never wins. Juanlu is the easiest piece that falls from the puzzleletting Sow Make the motor function of Sevilla ahead of Lokonga, with Saul Something more miscalcked. The current team captain is not so comfortable at the baseneeding a little more flight for your football. That everything fit. The pieces are still left over in this pepper puzzle. The real one will say if at any time they can fit well.