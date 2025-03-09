































































































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Real Sociedad – Seville of LaLiga EA Sports, which is disputed in Anoeta to the 21:00 hours can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga Tv Bar, Movistar Plus+, Orange Soccer 1

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Real Sociedad – Sevilla

Classification and statistics between Real Sociedad – Sevilla

Real Sociedad arrives at the party after having faced the previous day to the



Barcelona



while Seville played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against



Ray Vallecano



. He Real Sociedad Currently occupies the Position number 10 of LaLiga EA Sports with 35 points, while its rival, the

Sevilleoccupies the 11 With 34 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of LaLiga EA Sports, the calendar of the Real Sociedad, the Sevilla calendar and the statistics of LaLiga EA Sports. You can also consult the classification of LaLiga EA Sports.