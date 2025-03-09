Sevilla has hit the table. Strong and unexpected. His victory against Real Sociedad, with a Gol from Ejke At the beginning of the second half, it allows the War of the Sevillists to be more focused on the fight for the … Seventh place than in the descent positions. The classification is clear. Those small steps with so much tie only serve when one is able to win from time to time. Third Victoria in 2025, all Far from Sánchez-Pizjuán. The men of García Pimienta They took advantage of the fact that the Real is fully involved and with a serious game, with a well -learned script and with a second half where his goalkeeper never had to act, he showed that when he gets into the party studied plan, he is not only able to compete well, but to win. A triumph that helps release accumulated tension and offers a different perspective of the final course. Sevilla looks sideways. And that is very seeing where the club, the team and even the coach came.

The Real went out with a team of circumstancesfor being soft, because it is immersed in three competitions and his coach, Imanol Sheriff, he must regulate efforts knowing that in the League he is not being the regular of other years. Old Trafford awaits you next Thursday, a scenario where Sevillists have written beautiful pages of their history. Not so long, even if it seems a century. A real that could also stand for a Sevilla that always gives the feeling that competes in adverse circumstances. García Pimientlike keeping Juanlu’s letters and even the recovery Sambi Lokonga For the second period (Vargas did not enter the call), looking for a long game and where theirs did not diminish the first blow and endure the pulse until the 90th minute. Europe or permanence. Permanence and Europe. Always an air currency, with the feeling of falling on the less positive side.

Real Sociedad:

Marrero; Aramburu (traoré. M. 61), Zubeldia, Aguerd, Javi López; Olasagasti (Oyarzabal, m. 61), Marín; Becker (Barrenetxea, m. 61), Turrenta (Zubimendi, m. 61), Sergio Gómez (Take Kubo, m. 78); and Oskarsson.

Nyland; Carmona, Badé, Kike Salas, Pedrosa; I trim, Sow, Saul (little, m. 84); Lukebakio (Idumbo, 92), Isaac (Juanlu, m. 70) and Ejke (Sambi Lokonga, m. 70).

0-1 Ejuke (m. 47).

García Verdeura (C. Catalan). He admonished Marín (m. 80), Sambi Lokonga (m. 91), Traoré (m. 95)

Reale Arena.

And the first half simply showed that This Sevilla can be made a goal in any playwith misunderstandings of the elite, while the plan of the men of García Pimienta, to anyone’s surprise, except for the rivals, is based on looking for band players, creating superiority in that area to develop on the outside. He only got it once in the first 45 minutes, with shy firing of Pedrosa and Attempt to Isaac’s clouds in the rejection. It is still fought with the goal to unsuspected limit. Before this moment, after half an hour, the local team was able to get ahead several times. Without tightening the accelerator, simply by being in front of a Sevilla accustomed to giving 1-0. An improper marking of a corner kick allowed Zubeldia Rod Saul to finish on an iron on the edge of the small area. His header passed by the post. Nyland was sold and significantly angry because his companions are unable to be overwhelming in the stopped ball. And the thing was not there. In a distant lateral foul, no one placed covering the men who entered the second stick and the Norwegian goal had to put his fists from Aguerd to a boat soon. The Real caressed the first without binding to sweat.

The first play was also for the Basque team. Sergio Gómez center from his natural band so that Becker He hit him first in the other stick, a boat soon and without directing his launch. Nyland was well placed. At times, Sevilla combined half well, looking for its midfielders to approach the sides and generate those superiorities requested by the coach, since inside they are unable to create anything. Lukebakio was always defended by two and barely received a advantage. I was waiting for its moment. Sevilla still had a more prepared gift, with a pass to the center at the exit of a unacted carmona and with Oskarsson’s shotwho did not take advantage of the unexpected assistance, attached to the stick. The matched teams were leaving at the break. Sevilla had to change something to score. Already to win I had to play another game. Almost with other players.

A goal to add three points

And in the first move of the second half, in a against Sevilla between Isaac and Saúl, with pass to ejukethe Nigerian solved with a shot to the long stick. The first minute already won a team that had barely put the Real goalkeeper in the first period. A Sevilla who needed some wind in favor To face one of those matches where it usually goes to tow. Imanol sent his starting players, with Kubo, Zubimendi, Oyarzabal or Brais. Heavy artillery. And it would not take the realistic technician to get his best men. Four substitutions of a cup, with the novelties of I traoro or barrenetxea.

And at the minute of those changes, Lukebakio came out from behind an ambush to find the career of Isaac, who from the right profile defined the long stick with his good leg, touching the ball the post. He did not enter by little. There was the meeting of Sevilla. Lebrija’s striker has no aim, nor fortune. One of those opportunities that give life to teams when they need to gain momentum. Also He moved his cards to endure the last 20 minutes. He ran out of sharp men except for Lukebakio, that is, blatantly sought and protect himself with the ball by giving entrance to a fourth midfielder. Something different had to do the coach with respect to past days.

The Royal Society carried the weight of the clash and placed its last soda man in the field, with Take Kubo to the field. Of the few times that Sevilla could be stretched, Sambi Lokongain a strange position of more advanced midfielder or second tip behind Lukebakio, the Belgian had a shot by his compatriot in one against, more An involuntary auction in a corner that left over the goal. Sevilla tried to recover to endure possession in a rival field and disconnect to a real one that despite the changes was noticeable with the head elsewhere, surely in as much competition as in which he is immersed. In the length, A side foul from Kubo finished off and cleared Kike Salas to Corner, passing near the post. That was the last one of the Real. Victoria of Sevilla. Out of home again. Cit at the table of those who raise the level of ambition and demand of a team, a coach and a club.