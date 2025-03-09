03/09/2025



Updated at 4:07 p.m.





After the tie in Vallecas, the Seville FC culminates in San Sebastián this Sunday its double consecutive departure visiting in the Reale Arena to the Real Sociedad In the party of the 27th LaLiga Ea Sports. A duel that both teams reach separate in the table by a single point. With 34 are the realists and with 33, the Sevillists. García Vegetable will lead this meeting with Del Cerro Grande in the VAR.

The last day, the pepper set tied one in the field of lightning thanks to the goal, one more, of Lukebakio, in the final stretch of a very discreet clash by Sevilla, sustained by Nyland’s saving interventions. For its part, the Real Sociedad lost with a crash in Montjuic (4-0) in a meeting marked by the expulsion by direct red of Aritz In the first twenty minutes, when the tie still reigned. On Thursday, he equaled somewhat with Manchester United in the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Novelty in the call

Lokonga’s return to the call is the sporting novelty of the Nervionense Table, which could be sent in Anoeta with an eleven very similar to that of the last days. Nianzou, Gudelj and Akor Adams are the casualties due to the lesion of Sevilla. The Nigerian, included in the Nigerian national team, already touches ball in training to be available as soon as possible.

It has not been given historically Well the field of the Royal Society Al Sevilla, where it has lost 37 of the 65 Ligueros Played Meetings. He has won eight and has tied twenty. Last season, he fell 2-1 with goals from Dmitrovic, in his own door, and Sadiq. En-Nesyri shortened distances but could not avoid the second consecutive defeat in Guipuzcoan territory.

