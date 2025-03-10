The referee of the meeting last night was Garcia vegetable. That is like Garcia pepper but in Vegan. Winter is generous in healthy vegetables: sweet potato, leek, turnip, colinabo … to Seville, which from the win to Valladolid has been suffering the constipation of several successive draws, les les les … Some more vegetables, say, expansive. Espinacas are also typical of this time, and also, as Popeye knew well, an invaluable source of energy. The Sevillian team needed to return from Anoeta with a chute of energy, which kept European expectations standing, about which the club already speaks without complexes. He was not going to have, of course, a more propitious opportunity: the Royal Society came from playing only three days, and decided to reserve his most dangerous players on the bench.

But during the first half, the feeling was that Sevilla could not take advantage of the opportunity. In fact, the clearest occasions were for the Txuri-Urdin team, and almost all of them for individual errors in the Sevilla defensive brands in the balls with a stopped ball of the Basques. One of the most clamorous was SOW, back in the 31st minute.

In the moments before the game, by the way, I had to look closely on television because I thought we had signed Rafinha. Sow has put the same braids, and for a moment I fantasized about the idea that with the hairstyle it could be hit something else. He doesn’t look bad at all, but what is infection of his game, rather little. Who has stopped flowing in the hair is Ejke. He returned after the injury without the strange Rasta that finished off his head, as if he wanted to get serious.

Ejuke has the entire face of Carlinhos Brown, the famous Brazilian king of the Timbales. Playing also has that tropical and cheerful scroll of a Brazilian player. But yesterday, after a long time, he left and looked concentrated. It seems, in a way, having detached from that somewhat crazy air that made many take it too seriously. More content, in addition, with the dribbles than usual, in the first minutes of the second half a big player’s goal was taken out of the sleeve. To get it, before Isaac had to stay almost in balls, because a rival player lowered his panties slightly before he managed to pass the ball. But the desaulote, the joy, was the goal.

Carlinhos Brown always had some caricato air, although he was part of the same Caetano Veloso band. But everything changed when Marisa Monte and Arnaldo Antunes joined to found tribalistas, the musical trio that revolutionized the Brazilian samba in the early 2000s. After the seen last night, it would be beautiful that Ejke was the third leg of a solvent offensive trio for this Sevilla, next to the very efficient Lukebakio and the hesitant Isaac. Last night he not only stayed in Gayumbos to get the goal of the Sevillista victory, but had very close, a few centimeters, the second goal that the game had sentenced.

The war tactics recommends taking advantage of the moments before a rearme to attack the enemy. The one who would have been the goal of the calm, who met the tip of the fingers of Marrero’s mitt, produced only a minute after the Real rearm, taking the field to the heavy artillery. García Pimienta then opted for a disturbing tactical decision: replace Ejke Yaac and propose trench game. There were still twenty minutes left plus the discount, perhaps too long to resist the possible brainstorm.

It went well. Because Sevilla knew how to temper nerves and control the ball, offering a rather solvent image. The three points know Gloria, and also, even if it is only a little, to Europe.