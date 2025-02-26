































































































































The encounter Real Sociedad – real Madrid of the Copa del Rey, which is played in Reale Arena to 21:30 hours can be seen live through

EITB1, La 1, RTVE Play, LaLiga Tv Bar, Movistar Plus+, Copa del Rey by m+

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Real Sociedad – Real Madrid

Classification and statistics between Real Sociedad – Real Madrid

Real Sociedad arrives at the party after having faced the previous day to the



Osasuna



while Real Madrid played his last match of the Copa del Rey against



Leganés



.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of the Copa del Rey, the calendar of Real Sociedad, the Real Madrid calendar and the statistics of the Copa del Rey. You can also consult the classification of the Copa del Rey.