20:26 There are also eleven of the Royal Society! Imanol sheriff also made changes. Specifically, there are six variants with respect to the last eleven league. Zubeldia reappears in the axis of the rear and Aihen enters as a left -handed side. In the machine room returns the figure of SUCIC. Up, important figures such as Barrenetxea, Brais Méndez and Oyarzabal return.

20:24 We already have Real Madrid alignments! Total revolution in eleven! Carlo Ancelotti goes up to eight changes with respect to the last League match. In fact, they only repeat Tchouaméni, Asencio and Vinícius. To highlight that, the Frenchman returns to the axis of the rear and the Madrid canterano will be right side. Other novelties are Arda Güler’s tickets, questioned for not having minutes, and Endrick.

20:23 Welcome to Real Sociedad – Real Madrid Second Ida of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. This time, Real Madrid de Carlo Ancelotti will face the Royal Society of Imanol Sheriff in Reale Arena. A match in which whites start from favorites, although the Txuri-Urdín team will not make it easy …

#Real #Sociedad #Real #Madrid #live #today #Ida #semifinal #Copa #del #Rey