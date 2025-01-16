The King’s Cup continues its course and this Thursday January 16

They will measure their strength in the Anoeta stadium

Royal Society and Rayo Vallecano

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Eighth of the championship.

Real Sociedad comes into the match having faced Ponferradina and UB Conquense while Rayo Vallecano played their last Copa del Rey matches against Racing Ferrol and Unionistas CF.

Real Sociedad – Rayo Vallecano

La Copa del Rey classification and statistics

Check the top scorer and assist tables for the Copa del Rey before the match between Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Copa del Rey match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano today

The match between Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano corresponding to the day Eighth The Copa del Rey takes place today, Thursday, January 16, at the Anoeta. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. and you can watch it on M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV M2.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Copa del Rey matches of the day, the Real Sociedad calendar, the Rayo Vallecano calendar and the Copa del Rey statistics. You can also check the Copa del Rey classification.