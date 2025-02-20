































































































































































The encounter Real Sociedad – Midtjylland of the Europa League, which is disputed in Anoeta to the 21:00 hours can be seen live through

Champions League 3 per M+, Champions League 2 per M+, LaLiga Tv Bar, Movistar Plus+

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Real Sociedad – Midtjylland

Classification and statistics between Real Sociedad – Midtjylland

Real Sociedad arrives at the party after having faced the previous day to the



Midtjylland



while Midtjylland played his last Europa League match against



Real Sociedad



. He Real Sociedad Currently occupies the position number 13 of the Europa League with 13 points, while its rival, the

Midtjyllandoccupies the Post 20 With 11 points.

