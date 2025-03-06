77 ‘

Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by André Onana.

77 ‘ Parated auction. Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) left auction from outside the area.

74 ‘ The game resumes.

73 ‘ The game is stopped due to an Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad) injury.

71 ‘

Out of play, Real Sociedad. Luka Sucic tried in depth but Orri Óskarsson was in the offside.

70 ‘

GOOOOOL! Real Sociedad 1, Manchester United 1. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) converted the penalty with the left.

68 ‘

VAR decision: Real Sociedad Penalti.

67 ‘

Lack of Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad).

67 ‘

Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

67 ‘

Penalty committed by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) with one hand inside the area.

67 ‘

Nayef Aguerd (Real Sociedad) header from the center of the area. Takefusa Kubo assistance with a center to the area.

66 ‘

Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Casemiro.

66 ‘

Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the area. Mikel Oyarzabal assistance.

65 ‘

Auction failed by Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) left auction from outside the area.

63 ‘

Change in Real Sociedad, enters the country Pablo Marín replacing Beñat Turrent.

63 ‘

Change in Real Sociedad, enters the Orri Óscarsson field replacing Ander Barrenetxea.

63 ‘

Change in Real Sociedad, enters the field Jon Aramburu replacing Aritz Elustondo.

63 ‘

Auction failed by Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the area.

60 ‘

Lack of Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad).

60 ‘

Leny Yoro (Manchester United) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

59 ‘

Lack of Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).

59 ‘

Matthijs of Ligt (Manchester United) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

57 ‘

GOOOOOL! Real Sociedad 0, Manchester United 1. Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box.

56 ‘

Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

56 ‘

Lack of Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United).

56 ‘

Falled auction by Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) right auction from the right side of the inside of the area after a corner kick.

56 ‘

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) has seen a yellow card.

55 ‘

Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Joshua Zirkzee.

54 ‘

Parated auction. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right auction from the right side of the inside.

52 ‘

Outside, Manchester United. André Onana tried in depth but Rasmus Højlund was in the offside position.

51 ‘

Auction failed by Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right with the right that is very cried from the right very close to the right post but left slightly deviated.

50 ‘

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) auction auction from outside the direct free area.

49 ‘

Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad) has seen a yellow card for a dangerous game.

49 ‘

Lack of Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).

49 ‘

Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) has received a foul in the opposite field.

Second Party Party Sociedad 0, Manchester United 0 begins.

45 ‘+4’

Final part, Real Sociedad 0, Manchester United 0.

45 ‘+3’

Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

45 ‘+3’

Lack of Naussair Mazraoui (Manchester United).

45 ‘+2’

Lack of Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).

45 ‘+2’

André Onana (Manchester United) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

45 ‘+2’

Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Bruno Fernandes.

45 ‘+1’

Rejected auction from Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) with a shot from the left side of the area.

45 ‘+1’

The fourth referee has announced 3 minutes of added time.

45 ‘

Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Matthijs of Ligt.

44 ‘

Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United).

42 ‘

High standing auction and through the center of the goal. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) header from the center of the area. Assistance from Bruno Fernandes after an in -depth pass.

39 ‘

Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) has received a foul in the left wing.

39 ‘

Lack of Dalot Diogo (Manchester United).

37 ‘

Falted auction by Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) right footed shot from the center of the right stick but left slightly deviated.

37 ‘

Rejected auction by Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) right footed shot from the center. Assisted by Patrick Dorgu.

37 ‘

Rejected auction by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) left auction from the center of the area. Assistance from Delot.

36 ‘

Lack of Nayef Aguerd (Real Sociedad).

36 ‘

Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) has received a foul in the right wing.

34 ‘

Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Patrick Dorgu.

30 ‘

Corner, Manchester United. Corner committed by Aritz Elustondo.

29 ‘

Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

29 ‘

Lack of Leny Yoro (Manchester United).

29 ‘

Rejected auction of Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the area. Rasmus Højlund assistance.

28 ‘

The game resumes.

27 ‘

The game is stopped due to a Patrick Dorgu injury (Manchester United).

24 ‘

The game resumes.

24 ‘

The game is stopped due to an Aritz Elustondo injury (Real Sociedad).

22 ‘

Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) has received a foul on the right wing.

22 ‘

Lack of Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United).

21 ‘

The game resumes.

20 ‘

The game is stopped (Real Sociedad).

19 ‘

Falled auction by Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the area.

18 ‘

Falled auction by Beñat Turrenta (Real Sociedad) right auction from outside the box.

12 ‘

Parated auction. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

10 ‘

Corner, Manchester United. Corner committed by Aritz Elustondo.

8 ‘

Out of play, Real Sociedad. Brais Méndez tried in depth but Mikel Oyarzabal was in the offside.

6 ‘

Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) has received a foul in the opposite field.

6 ‘

Lack of Matthijs of Ligt (Manchester United).

6 ‘

Hand of Luka Sucic (Real Sociedad).

6 ‘

Rejected auction from Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) left auction from the right side of the interior of the area.

5 ‘

Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) has received a foul on the right wing.

5 ‘

Lack of Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United).

3 ‘

Lack of Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad).

3 ‘

Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

3 ‘

Naussair Mazraoui (Manchester United).

2 ‘

Nayef Aguerd (Real Sociedad) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

2 ‘

Lack of Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United).

Start first part.

Alignments confirmed by both teams, which jump to the field to start the heating exercises