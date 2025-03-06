74 ‘The game resumes.
73 ‘The game is stopped due to an Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad) injury.
Out of play, Real Sociedad. Luka Sucic tried in depth but Orri Óskarsson was in the offside.
GOOOOOL! Real Sociedad 1, Manchester United 1. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) converted the penalty with the left.
68 ‘
VAR decision: Real Sociedad Penalti.
Lack of Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad).
Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) has received a foul in the defensive zone.
67 ‘
Penalty committed by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) with one hand inside the area.
Nayef Aguerd (Real Sociedad) header from the center of the area. Takefusa Kubo assistance with a center to the area.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Casemiro.
Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the area. Mikel Oyarzabal assistance.
Auction failed by Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) left auction from outside the area.
Change in Real Sociedad, enters the country Pablo Marín replacing Beñat Turrent.
Change in Real Sociedad, enters the Orri Óscarsson field replacing Ander Barrenetxea.
Change in Real Sociedad, enters the field Jon Aramburu replacing Aritz Elustondo.
Auction failed by Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the area.
Lack of Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad).
Leny Yoro (Manchester United) has received a foul in the defensive zone.
Lack of Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).
Matthijs of Ligt (Manchester United) has received a foul in the defensive zone.
GOOOOOL! Real Sociedad 0, Manchester United 1. Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box.
Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) has received a foul in the defensive zone.
Lack of Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United).
Falled auction by Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) right auction from the right side of the inside of the area after a corner kick.
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) has seen a yellow card.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Joshua Zirkzee.
Parated auction. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right auction from the right side of the inside.
Outside, Manchester United. André Onana tried in depth but Rasmus Højlund was in the offside position.
Auction failed by Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right with the right that is very cried from the right very close to the right post but left slightly deviated.
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) auction auction from outside the direct free area.
Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad) has seen a yellow card for a dangerous game.
Lack of Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).
Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) has received a foul in the opposite field.
Second Party Party Sociedad 0, Manchester United 0 begins.
Final part, Real Sociedad 0, Manchester United 0.
Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) has received a foul in the defensive zone.
Lack of Naussair Mazraoui (Manchester United).
Lack of Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).
André Onana (Manchester United) has received a foul in the defensive zone.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Bruno Fernandes.
Rejected auction from Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) with a shot from the left side of the area.
45 ‘+1’
The fourth referee has announced 3 minutes of added time.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Matthijs of Ligt.
Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United).
High standing auction and through the center of the goal. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) header from the center of the area. Assistance from Bruno Fernandes after an in -depth pass.
Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) has received a foul in the left wing.
Lack of Dalot Diogo (Manchester United).
Falted auction by Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) right footed shot from the center of the right stick but left slightly deviated.
Rejected auction by Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) right footed shot from the center. Assisted by Patrick Dorgu.
Rejected auction by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) left auction from the center of the area. Assistance from Delot.
Lack of Nayef Aguerd (Real Sociedad).
Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) has received a foul in the right wing.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Patrick Dorgu.
Corner, Manchester United. Corner committed by Aritz Elustondo.
Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) has received a foul in the defensive zone.
Lack of Leny Yoro (Manchester United).
Rejected auction of Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the area. Rasmus Højlund assistance.
28 ‘
The game resumes.
27 ‘
The game is stopped due to a Patrick Dorgu injury (Manchester United).
24 ‘
The game resumes.
24 ‘
The game is stopped due to an Aritz Elustondo injury (Real Sociedad).
Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) has received a foul on the right wing.
Lack of Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United).
21 ‘
The game resumes.
20 ‘
The game is stopped (Real Sociedad).
Falled auction by Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the area.
Falled auction by Beñat Turrenta (Real Sociedad) right auction from outside the box.
Parated auction. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Corner, Manchester United. Corner committed by Aritz Elustondo.
Out of play, Real Sociedad. Brais Méndez tried in depth but Mikel Oyarzabal was in the offside.
Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) has received a foul in the opposite field.
Lack of Matthijs of Ligt (Manchester United).
Hand of Luka Sucic (Real Sociedad).
Rejected auction from Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) left auction from the right side of the interior of the area.
Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) has received a foul on the right wing.
Lack of Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United).
Lack of Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad).
Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United) has received a foul in the defensive zone.
Naussair Mazraoui (Manchester United).
Nayef Aguerd (Real Sociedad) has received a foul in the defensive zone.
Lack of Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United).
Start first part.
Alignments confirmed by both teams, which jump to the field to start the heating exercises
