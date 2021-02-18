The round of 32 of the Europa League are here. The final phase of the tournament begins and one of the highlights is undoubtedly the match that will face the Real Sociedad against Manchester United, one of the great favorites to lift the trophy. The Juventus StadiumDue to COVID-19 restrictions, it will be the stadium that will host the match, depriving Real of the benefit of playing at home

Schedule: what time is Real Sociedad-Manchester United in the Europa League?

The Real Sociedad-Manchester United of the round of 32 of the Europa League It will be played on Thursday, December 18, 2021 starting at 6:55 p.m.. Real Sociedad faces one of the most important games of the season. The level of the Solskjaer team requires a good result in Italy to avoid having to pull epic at Old Trafford. Imanol’s men have recovered their sensations in the league and want to surprise Europe by eliminating one of the favorites.

Television: how to watch the Europa League Real Sociedad-Manchester United live on TV?

The Real Sociedad-Manchester United of the day 6 of Europa League It can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar Champions League, a Movistar + pay channel, which can be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms. After falling in the semi-finals last year against Sevilla, United want to exact revenge against a Spanish team in the Europa League. In Premier they are second and clear favorites to enter the Champions League and they seek to finish the season by lifting the European title as they did in 2017. For this, the road begins with the obligation to prevail over the San Sebastian.

Internet: how to follow the Europa League Real Sociedad-Manchester United online?

The match between Real Sociedad and Manchester United can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the video game summary and the pikes for Biwenger

