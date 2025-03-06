The Real Sociedad faces the Manchester United In the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League This Tuesday in Anoeta. Real Sociedad arrives at the party with several important casualties. Álvaro Odriozola, Jon Pacheco, Arsen Zakharyan and Martín Zubimendi could miss the injury meeting.

For its part, the Manchester United also faces injury problems. Players like Altay Bayindir, Toby Collyer, Amad Diallo, Jonny Evans, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martínez, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw are low possible for the game. In addition, Harry Maguire is pending evolution after a blow.

Although the Royal Society Does not cross your best moment In the league, Manchester United’s situation is even more worrying. The English team is far from the European positions in the Premier League, which converts the Europa League into its only way to access the Champions League next season. This extra pressure could motivate the Red Devils to give their best, aware that they cannot afford a stumbling block in this competition.

What time is the game played?

The meeting between Real Sociedad and Manchester United is disputed This Wednesday, March 6 at 6:45 PM (Spanish peninsular time) at the Reale Arena in San Sebastián.









Where to see the Royal Society – Manchester United?

The match will be broadcast in Spain through Movistar Plus+, on the channels:

The Red Devils will be forced to fight with all their forces, since the Europa League could be Your only opportunity To save a season that until now has been complicated.

Background of the confrontation

The history between both teams in European competitions has favored Manchester Unitedwith a balance of Three victories For the English, one for the Royal Society and Two draws. However, the last time they faced in the group stage of the Europa League, the Donostiarras surprised to stay above United in the classification, demonstrating that They can compete from you to youWith the historic English ensemble. This precedent reinforces the hopes of the Txuri-Urdines to surprise in this tie.