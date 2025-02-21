02/21/2025



Updated at 13: 59h.





The draw of the eighth of the Europa League provided two difficult duels for the two Spanish teams involved. The Royal Society will be measured to Manchester United, while Athletic will do so before Rome.

The Athletic, who has the incentive that this year’s final is played in San Mamés, was the one who had the worst luck, because the other possible option was to fuck him in luck the Viktoria Plzen Czech. It was not so, and those of Ernesto Valverde have to face a very hard tie against a team that, in any case, does not go through their best moment. The team now trained by Claudio Ranieri is ninth in series A, far from the privilege stalls. Two veterans, Paulo Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy, are the stars of a team that also counts among his prominent with Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk, signed this season of Girona and now injured, the French midfielder Manu Koné, and the Argentine end Matías Soulé . Both teams have already seen the faces in the League phase, with a draw (1-1) in the Olympic of Rome.

The Fenerbahçe de Mourinho or the Rangers will be the rival in rooms of the winner of that tie.

Meanwhile, the Real will have to play before another historic in almost permanent crisis. Manchester United, now leading Ruben Amorim, is fifteenth in the Premier, a competition in which he does not finish finding the course. Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes and the Hispanic-Argentine Alejandro Garnacho are some of his most prominent men.











: Matches at 6:45 p.m. The rest at 9:00 p.m.

: Matches at 6:45 p.m.