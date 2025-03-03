He Seville FC It will begin on Tuesday to prepare its new league outing, this time to San Sebastián to measure yourself to the Real Sociedad In a meeting that both teams arrive separated by a single point in the classification and for which Donostiarras lose a man who was a starter in defense in recent days.

The Real arrives at the appointment after the win suffered yesterday against FC Barcelona (4-0) in a match that began even Until the expulsion, in the 17th minute, of the defense of the Donostiarra Aritz Elustondo team. After his red card and the absence of the player, the Catalans were imposed dominantly and impetuously, scoring two goals in the first part and two others in the second.

Elustondo, therefore, Sunday’s encounter against Sevilla FC will be lost in Anoeta by having to comply with sanction. He has played half of LaLiga’s games this season, participating in 13 of the 26 days. But he had now grabbed the initial eleven of Imanol. He has started eight occasions and has taken Captain’s bracelet in the last two days. Until his last match against Barcelona, had never been expelledso it had an impeccable disciplinary trajectory.

Elustondo’s expulsion is a problem for the Txuri-Urdin in his duel against Sevillahis next rival. Both teams will be measured in Hispanic territory next Sunday 3 at 9:00 p.m. The Nervions need to impose themselves, since in their last five league games they have only achieved one victory.