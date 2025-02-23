



























































































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Real Sociedad – Leganés of LaLiga EA Sports, which is disputed in Reale Arena to the 21:00 hours can be seen live through

Dazn, Dazn LaLiga, LaLiga Tv Bar, Max

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Real Sociedad – Leganés

Classification and statistics between Real Sociedad – Leganés

Real Sociedad arrives at the party after having faced the previous day to the



Real Betis



while Leganés played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against



Deportivo Alavés



. He Real Sociedad Currently occupies the position number 8 of LaLiga EA Sports with 34 points, while its rival, the

Leganésoccupies the Post 16 With 24 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of LaLiga EA Sports, the calendar of Real Sociedad, the Leganés calendar and the statistics of LaLiga EA Sports. You can also consult the classification of LaLiga EA Sports.