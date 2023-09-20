Real Sociedad Inter streaming and live TV: where to watch the Champions League match

REAL SOCIEDAD INTER STREAMING TV – This evening, Wednesday 20 September 2023, at 9pm Real Sociedad and Inter take the field at the Estadio Municipal de Anoeta, a match valid for the group stage of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League. Where to watch the Real Sociedad Inter match live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the Champions League match in detail:

Real Sociedad Inter: where to watch it on TV and live streaming

The Champions League match between Real Sociedad and Inter will be visible live on TV and live streaming, exclusively, on Amazon Prime Video. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Real Sociedad Inter’s kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Wednesday 20 September 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and completely legal. Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We've seen where to watch Real Sociedad Inter on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups?