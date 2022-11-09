Direct Chronicle

Sevilla is nonsense. A broken team, without order, where the Argentine World Cup players Papu and Acuña are erased and nothing happens. A group that is left with nine players after 33 minutes of play due to the expulsions, well seen by the VAR, of Rakitic and Nianzou. Signs that accompany broken teams, involved in a very dangerous dynamic. Jorge Sampaoli has not been able to reverse the situation in this Seville where previously decisive players, such as Rakitic or Navas, wander like ghosts. With the Argentine coach, Sevilla has played seven games, with a balance of three defeats, three draws and a single victory.

1 Gudelj, Rakitic, Rekik (Kike Salas, min. 45), Jesús Navas, Rafa Mir (En-Nesyri, min. 63), Isco (Joan Jordán, min. 45), Nianzou Tanguy Kouassi, Lamela (Januzaj, min. 89 ), Alex Telles, Bono and Oliver Torres (Delaney, min. 63) two Le Normand, David Silva (Pablo Marín, min. 61), Diego Rico, Alex Sola (Robert Navarro, min. 73), Remiro, Merino (Ander Guevara, min. 45), Brais, Martín Zubimendi (Zubeldia, min. 45 ), Sörloth, Carlos Fernández (Take Kubo, min. 10) and Jon Pacheco See also How did Muslim Brotherhood organizations in America become tools that tamper with the stability of Arab countries? goals 0-1 min. 20: Sorloth. 0-2 min. 36: Brais. 1-2 minutes 44: Rafa Mir. Referee Charles of the Big Hill Yellow cards Merino (min. 31), Jesús Navas (min. 34), Óliver Torres (min. 40) and Jon Pacheco (min. 90) red cards Rakitic (min. 28) and Nianzou Tanguy Kouassi (min. 33)

Logically, Real Sociedad took advantage of this stormy breeding ground, winning to reach 26 points and continue climbing the table. Sevilla, unhinged, gave him the victory. However, and despite the facilities of Sevilla, what this Real does has much merit, plagued by youth squads (17 in the call that took them to the capital of Andalusia). Meanwhile, this Seville plagued by World Cup players does not find an end to its hardships to try to recompose itself in this unprecedented league break.

The game was defined, therefore, in those 33 minutes. With an advantage on the scoreboard and numerical superiority, La Real played and played against a very withdrawn team with nine men. The scenario in the second half was strange. The crash became a drill, almost a training session. So unbalanced, it was a horror for the fans, with an overwhelming possession of the Basques. Sevilla, at least, was worthy. As Real did not finish going for the third goal, missing clear options, En-Nesyri even had an option to equalize in a shot that went wide.

La Real, after a somewhat timid start, unraveled the fragile defensive system with two great passes from Merino to Sorloth and Brais Méndez. Just after the Norwegian’s first goal and after a save by Remiro to Isco, five minutes of absolute Andalusian lack of control arrived. Two reds arrived and the feeling that the game was over. Two expulsions as a result of the helplessness and suffocation that players like Rakitic or the young Nianzou feel in the face of the situation. The veteran Croatian midfielder should not feel it, who played his 400th game against Real in the First Division (200 with Sevilla and 200 with Barcelona). Nianzou, for his part, had no need to search for Brais’ twin with the iron, hit again as Rakitic had done before.

To teams in the situation of the Andalusian team, in addition, luck is elusive. Isco had the 1-1 in his boots and in the subsequent play Rakitic saw the red card. Meanwhile, La Real was satisfied with the excellent play between the lines by Merino, one of the great assistants in the League, who sent two measured passes to Sorloth and Brais. Sevilla had no choice, with nine players, to get into their area and defend it as if it were a handball team. La Real lacked some attitude, because he saw it so clearly that he allowed a great shot by Mir in his area. With two players less, the striker made it 1-2 for the Andalusians just before half-time.

La Real did not know how to play with such superiority. She was somewhat scared, with Merino reserved for rest. He played without soul against a defeated Sevilla, who fought to the end with nine players and still haven’t won at home.

