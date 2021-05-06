Elche and Real Sociedad face each other in a new matchday or, rather, in a new LaLiga Santander final. The people of Elche continue to risk their lives in something that is already a trend between now and the end of the season. At least, this time he will do it without the pressure of knowing what his opponents have done to open the day against Imanol Alguacil’s team. This, in search of avoiding the new Conference League, will fight for three new points that will allow him to secure the Europa League and continue walking his particular style and his quarry through Europe.

Schedule: what time is Real Sociedad-Elche de LaLiga Santander?

The Real Sociedad-Elche of the 35th day of LaLiga Santander will be played on Friday, May 7, 2021 starting at 21:00.

Television: how to watch live on TV the Real Sociedad-Elche of LaLiga Santander?

The Real Sociedad-Elche of the 35th day of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar Plus payment channel, also available on other platforms such as Orange or Mitele Plus.



Internet: how to follow Real Sociedad-Elche de LaLiga Santander online?

Real Sociedad-Elche can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the most important news.

LaLiga Santander standings

See the full classification.