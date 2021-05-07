45 ‘+ 4’



End of the first half, Real Sociedad 0, Elche 0.



45 ‘+ 1’



Attempt missed. Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) header from the center of the box goes too high. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj with a cross following a set piece.



Four. Five’



Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.



Four. Five’



Foul by Gonzalo Verdú (Elche).



41 ‘



Nacho Monreal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.



40 ‘



Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



40 ‘



Foul by Lucas Boyé (Elche).



39 ‘



Attempt missed. Ander Guevara (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the right side of the box following a corner kick.



39 ‘



Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Antonio Barragán.



36 ‘



Ander Guevara (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



35 ‘



Foul by Ander Guevara (Real Sociedad).



35 ‘



Pere Milla (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



35 ‘



Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Josan.



32 ‘



Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.



32 ‘



Foul by Dani Calvo (Elche).



31 ‘



Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner but was slightly off target. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj with a cross.



30 ‘



Foul by Nacho Monreal (Real Sociedad).



30 ‘



Josan (Elche) wins a free kick on the right wing.



28 ‘



VAR review: Real Sociedad Gol (Nacho Monreal).



27 ‘



Canceled: Goal! Real Sociedad 1, Elche 0. Nacho Monreal (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



27 ‘



Offside, Real Sociedad. Alexander Isak tried a through ball but David Silva was in an offside position.



26 ‘



Attempt missed. Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is very close to the left post, but it went slightly off target. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj after setting a foul.



24 ‘



Antonio Barragán (Elche) is shown the yellow card.



24 ‘



Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



24 ‘



Foul by Omenuke Mfulu (Elche).



18 ‘



Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal with a header.



14 ‘



Attempt missed. David Silva (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj.



twenty-one’



Attempt missed. Jon Guridi (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by David Silva.



13 ‘



Foul by Andoni Gorosabel (Real Sociedad).



13 ‘



Lucas Boyé (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



12 ‘



Fidel (Elche) is shown the yellow card.



eleven’



Gonzalo Verdú (Elche) is shown the yellow card.



eleven’



Paulo Gazzaniga (Elche) is shown the yellow card.



eleven’



Raúl Guti (Elche) has received a red card.



9 ‘



VAR Review: Possible Red Card.



8 ‘



Andoni Gorosabel (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.



9 ‘



Raúl Guti (Elche) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



8 ‘



Foul by Raúl Guti (Elche).



8 ‘



Foul by Paulo Gazzaniga (Elche).



two’



Auction stopped. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



The first part begins.



0 ‘

