Follow the Europa League football match between Real Sociedad and Dynamo Kyiv live
The meeting Royal Society – Dynamo Kyiv of the Europa League, which is played in Anoeta at 9:00 p.m. can be seen live through
Champions League on M+, Champions League 3 on M+, LaLiga TV Bar
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
Real Sociedad – Dynamo Kyiv
Classification and statistics between Real Sociedad – Dynamo Kyiv
Real Sociedad comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the
Ajax
while Dynamo Kyiv played their last Europa League match against
Viktoria Plzeň
. He Royal Society currently occupies the position number 20 of the Europa League with 7 points, while their rival,
Dynamo Kyivoccupies the place 36 with 0 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Europa League matches of the day, the Real Sociedad calendar, the Dynamo Kyiv calendar and the Europa League statistics. You can also check the Europa League standings.
