Real Sociedad denounces “racist and other insults” to its players in Mestalla before LaLiga

Real Sociedad confirmed this Monday that it has reported to LaLiga “the racist and other insults” that its players Take Kubo and Ander Barrenetxea received this Sunday during the match against Valencia at Mestalla, while Valencia CF has condemned these actions and “unacceptable behavior” and has assured that it will expel those responsible as soon as they are identified. “Real Sociedad strongly condemns the racist and other insults that, from one of the Mestalla backgrounds, several Valencian fans uttered to some of our footballers,” Real Sociedad stated in its official X profile.

The San Sebastian team has posted a video where fans can be heard shouting ‘Chino, open your eyes’, ‘Etarra, son of a bitch’, ‘Go plant bombs son of a bitch and then live in Spain’, ‘They’ll put a bomb on you there’ bomb and cover your head’ while realistic footballers like Take Kubo and Ander Barrenetxea warmed up in the band. The Gipuzkoan club has made it clear that “it will continue to denounce this type of attitude” and that it already did so in this case against LaLiga “as soon as the match ended”, trusting “that situations like yesterday’s will not be repeated.” “Let’s all work for a better society,” he demanded.

In any case, Real Sociedad has emphasized that “those ‘elements’ do not represent the greatness of the ‘che’ entity, in the same way that in football and sport there is no place for people who disrespect, insult and “incites hatred.” For its part, Valencia CF has “publicly expressed its rejection and firmly condemns” these insults to several Real Sociedad players “while they were warming up on the sidelines.” “Although this situation occurred in an isolated manner and in no way generalized, this type of behavior is unacceptable and has no place in football stadiums or in society,” he stressed.

“The insults of a few do not represent the values ​​of Valencianism, nor do they manage to eclipse the exemplary behavior and drive of the vast majority of our fans. The club condemns any manifestation of hate and makes itself available to the authorities for whatever they may require. If they are identified, the corresponding measures will be taken, applying a severe disciplinary sanction that will lead to expulsion from the Camp de Mestalla,” the Valencian team has stated.