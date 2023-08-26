Alguacil says Zakharyan surprised him on his Real Sociedad debut

The head coach of Real Sociedad Imanol Alguacil praised the debut of Russian national team midfielder Arsen Zakharyan for the club. The words of a specialist leads El Desmarque.

“To be honest, he surprised me. Not on what level he is. And the way Arsene has adapted,” said Alguasil, adding that the midfielder is “a guy with a great character” and in the future he will become a big player. The specialist also expressed his gratitude to the head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin for not calling Zakharyan to the national team, but allowing him to get used to the new team.

On August 25, Real Sociedad played a 0-0 draw with Las Palmas in the match of the third round of the Spanish championship. Zakharyan appeared on the field in the 75th minute of the meeting and spent 15 minutes on it without scoring goals.

The midfielder moved to Real Sociedad on 19 August. The contract with the 20-year-old midfielder is for five years, until the end of the 2028/2029 season. His debut match was scheduled for August 25 against Las Palmas in La Liga. Prior to that, for three years, the athlete played for Dynamo.