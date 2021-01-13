The Spanish Super Cup is back and it does so in a different setting than last season. The RFEF, due to the pandemic, has changed Saudi Arabia for Andalusia. Real Sociedad and Barcelona face off this Wednesday, January 13 at the Nuevo Arcángel de Córdoba in search of a place in the final, which will be played next Sunday. On the other side of the table are Real Madrid and Athletic, who will play the second semifinal on Thursday 14.

Koeman seems to have hit the key in recent games and hopes that his team will show that same level in the Super Cup and be able to fight for his first title since he is on the bench at FC Barcelona. On the other side of the field will be a Real Sociedad that does not live its best moments but that is always dangerous in a single game. Bailiff will not be able to with David Silva, but he has high-quality players like Oyarzabal, Merino or Portu, who will try to put the Barça team in trouble.

Schedule: what time is Real Sociedad – Barcelona of the Spanish Super Cup?

Real Sociedad – Barcelona is played on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 9:00 p.m. in the New Archangel of Córdoba.

In Argentina: at 5:00 p.m.

In Chile: at 5:00 p.m.

In Colombia: at 3:00 p.m.

In United States (Washington DC): at 3:00 p.m.

In Mexico: at 2:00 p.m.

In Peru: at 3:00 p.m.

Television: how to watch live on TV the Real Sociedad – Barcelona of the Spanish Super Cup

He Real Sociedad – Barcelona can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar + payment channel, which can be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.

Internet: how to follow online the Real Sociedad – Barcelona of the Spanish Super Cup

The match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid can be followed live online through the As.com live updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the video game summary and the most important news.