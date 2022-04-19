Barça lost practically all the options to aspire to the LaLiga title by losing against Cádiz, the previous day, but they still have to compete to secure the Champions League places. To do this, they must beat Real Sociedad, a direct rival for these positions, which they will want to win to aspire to play in the top continental competition.
Where is Real Sociedad – FC Barcelona? The match will be played at the Reale Arena with capacity for 39,500 people.
When and what time is Real Sociedad – FC Barcelona? The match is played on Thursday, April 21 at 9:30 p.m. Spanish time (2:30 p.m. in Mexico and 4:30 p.m. in Argentina).
On which TV channel can I watch Real Sociedad – FC Barcelona? In Spain, the match is broadcast by Partidazo in Movistar LaLiga. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela it can be seen on DIRECTV Sports. And in the United States on ESPN+.
Where can I watch Real Sociedad ‘online’? FC Barcelona? In Spain, through Movistar+. In Mexico, at Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina and Chile, on DIRECTV Sports App. And in the United States on ESPN App.
What was the last result between Real Sociedad – FC Barcelona?
The last game ended with a victory for the Blaugrana at the Nou Camp by 4-2.
Real society
The Basque team drew against Betis last day and lost a golden opportunity to place very close to the Champions positions. Now the game against Barça is the last chance to put themselves in the fight, but for that they will have to beat the Blaugrana. For this, they will not be able to count on Silva, suspended, nor on Oyarzábal, Monreal, Barrenetxea and Carlos Fernández, due to injury.
Barca
The Blaugrana have practically said goodbye to the La Liga title, but they need to secure their place in the Champions League. A victory in the San Sebastian stadium would allow them to get very close to the goal and be able to prepare quietly for next season. For the match against Real Sociedad, the Catalans will not be able to count on Wagué, Pedri, Ansu Fati, Piqué and Umtiti due to injury.
Royal Society: Remiro; Zaldua, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Diego Rico; Zubimendi, Rafinha, Merino; Januzaj, Sorloth, Isak.
Barca: Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Eric García, Araújo, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Gavi, Of Jong; Ferran Torres, Dembele, Aubameyang.
Real society 1-2 FC Barcelona.
